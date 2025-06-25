High-Profile Absences: BRICS Summit Faces Notable No-Shows

The anticipated BRICS Summit in Brazil is expected to proceed without two of its most prominent leaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be among the attendees. Instead, Sergei Lavrov and Li Qiang will step in to represent Russia and China, respectively.

Brazil, holding the rotating chair, will host the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro from July 6-7. Media sources indicate that Xi Jinping's absence, if confirmed, would break his decade-long streak of attending the bloc's meetings. This development raises questions about China's approach towards BRICS and global diplomacy amid evolving geopolitical landscapes.

For Russia, Vladimir Putin will participate virtually, a decision likely influenced by an International Criminal Court arrest warrant related to Ukraine. Russia will have Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the ground for representation. As developments unfold, attention shifts to how these diplomatic maneuvers will shape future engagements within the BRICS framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)