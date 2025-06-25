Leaders Skipping BRICS Summit: A Diplomatic Examination

In a surprising turn of events, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opted out of attending the BRICS Summit in Brazil next month. This development has stirred diplomatic circles, with questions on underlying politics and bilateral relations.

Media outlets have suggested that Xi's move to skip the summit is unprecedented, marking his first absence from the BRICS bloc gathering in over ten years. Sources indicate that Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend in Xi's stead, further indicating a shift in China's diplomatic priorities.

From Russia's side, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the summit in person, while President Putin will join via video link, a decision influenced by the existing arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court. As Brazil hosts the 17th regular summit, the international community watches closely, particularly with the bloc's recent expansion to include five additional nations.

