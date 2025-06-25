Left Menu

Leaders Skipping BRICS Summit: A Diplomatic Examination

Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are not attending the upcoming BRICS Summit in Brazil. While media reports speculate on Xi's absence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia in person, and Putin will join via video link. The expanded BRICS now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing/Moscow | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have opted out of attending the BRICS Summit in Brazil next month. This development has stirred diplomatic circles, with questions on underlying politics and bilateral relations.

Media outlets have suggested that Xi's move to skip the summit is unprecedented, marking his first absence from the BRICS bloc gathering in over ten years. Sources indicate that Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend in Xi's stead, further indicating a shift in China's diplomatic priorities.

From Russia's side, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the summit in person, while President Putin will join via video link, a decision influenced by the existing arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court. As Brazil hosts the 17th regular summit, the international community watches closely, particularly with the bloc's recent expansion to include five additional nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

