Left Menu

Starmer Faces Rebellion as Labour Challenges Welfare Reform

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is determined to lead his party into the next election amidst rebellion from Labour lawmakers. Over 100 lawmakers are opposing his welfare reform plan, arguing it lacks support for disabled people. Starmer remains confident, citing his past electoral success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:53 IST
Starmer Faces Rebellion as Labour Challenges Welfare Reform
Keir Starmer

In the heart of British politics, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is grappling with significant dissent within his Labour Party over proposed welfare reforms. A growing number of over 100 lawmakers are set to oppose the government's welfare plan, citing its failure to adequately support disabled individuals and those with long-term health issues.

Starmer is steadfast in his commitment to lead the Labour Party into the upcoming general election, dismissing criticism about his awareness and ability to navigate the political landscape. During a press conference at the NATO summit, he reaffirmed his capability to lead, referencing prior achievements in securing a notable parliamentary majority.

Despite the turmoil, Labour is focused on reforming the welfare state, aiming to cut spending significantly. Starmer argues the system is flawed and requires transformation to avoid trapping people, stating, "It's really important I lead from the front and take the long-term decisions for the future of this country."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025