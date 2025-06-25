Starmer Faces Rebellion as Labour Challenges Welfare Reform

In the heart of British politics, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is grappling with significant dissent within his Labour Party over proposed welfare reforms. A growing number of over 100 lawmakers are set to oppose the government's welfare plan, citing its failure to adequately support disabled individuals and those with long-term health issues.

Starmer is steadfast in his commitment to lead the Labour Party into the upcoming general election, dismissing criticism about his awareness and ability to navigate the political landscape. During a press conference at the NATO summit, he reaffirmed his capability to lead, referencing prior achievements in securing a notable parliamentary majority.

Despite the turmoil, Labour is focused on reforming the welfare state, aiming to cut spending significantly. Starmer argues the system is flawed and requires transformation to avoid trapping people, stating, "It's really important I lead from the front and take the long-term decisions for the future of this country."

(With inputs from agencies.)