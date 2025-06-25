Left Menu

BRICS Calls for Urgent Peace Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

The BRICS group, now including 11 nations, expressed deep concern over military actions against Iran, emphasizing adherence to international law. They urged de-escalation through diplomacy, criticized attacks on nuclear installations, and reaffirmed commitment to international peace, advocating for a Middle East free from nuclear weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:00 IST
BRICS Calls for Urgent Peace Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BRICS coalition, now consisting of major emerging economies like India, China, Russia, and others, has expressed significant concerns over the military strikes against Iran. Labeling the attacks a violation of international law, the group called for an immediate end to the cycle of violence.

The conflict, primarily involving Iran and Israel, saw US President Donald Trump announce a ceasefire that appeared effective as of Wednesday. BRICS criticized both the US and Israel for their roles in escalating tensions and emphasized the dire need for diplomacy to resolve such differences.

With a focus on maintaining international peace and security, BRICS reiterated its support for a nuclear-free Middle East and called for compliance with international humanitarian laws to protect civilian lives and infrastructure amidst growing geopolitical turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025