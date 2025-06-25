BRICS Calls for Urgent Peace Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

The BRICS coalition, now consisting of major emerging economies like India, China, Russia, and others, has expressed significant concerns over the military strikes against Iran. Labeling the attacks a violation of international law, the group called for an immediate end to the cycle of violence.

The conflict, primarily involving Iran and Israel, saw US President Donald Trump announce a ceasefire that appeared effective as of Wednesday. BRICS criticized both the US and Israel for their roles in escalating tensions and emphasized the dire need for diplomacy to resolve such differences.

With a focus on maintaining international peace and security, BRICS reiterated its support for a nuclear-free Middle East and called for compliance with international humanitarian laws to protect civilian lives and infrastructure amidst growing geopolitical turbulence.

