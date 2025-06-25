Left Menu

Trump Eyes New Candidates for Federal Reserve Chair

President Donald Trump has labeled Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as "terrible" and is considering three or four candidates to replace him. Trump has often criticized Powell for not lowering interest rates and is weighing potential contenders such as Kevin Warsh, Kevin Hassett, and Christopher Waller.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:06 IST
President Donald Trump has openly criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, referring to him as "terrible" and exploring options for his replacement. Trump mentioned he has "three or four" candidates in mind for the next Federal Reserve Chair.

Among the potential contenders are notable figures such as former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, National Economic Council head Kevin Hassett, and current Fed Governor Christopher Waller. Trump's critique stems from Powell's reluctance to lower interest rates, a move Trump believes necessary for economic growth.

Despite frequent threats, Trump recently clarified he would not fire Powell. Some analysts suggest these actions could influence monetary policy through a "shadow" Fed chair. Powell, meanwhile, told Congress that higher tariffs might increase inflation this summer, as the Fed considers rate cuts.

