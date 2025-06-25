Full Statehood for Jammu & Kashmir: Naseer Hussain's Call

In a bold statement, Congress MP Naseer Hussain has reiterated the demand for restoring full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, stressing the need for its citizens to receive the same rights as those in other parts of India.

Addressing party workers at the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee office, Hussain remarked that the BJP-led Central government is merely inaugurating projects that were initiated during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA government.

Highlighting the Congress party's stand, Hussain urged that the Centre place equal importance on every citizen and ensure equitable project distribution across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)