Full Statehood for Jammu & Kashmir: Naseer Hussain's Call
Congress MP Naseer Hussain appeals for restoring full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, advocating equal rights for its citizens as per the Indian Constitution. Criticizing the BJP-led government, he mentions that ongoing developmental projects were initiated under the previous Congress-led UPA government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:15 IST
In a bold statement, Congress MP Naseer Hussain has reiterated the demand for restoring full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, stressing the need for its citizens to receive the same rights as those in other parts of India.
Addressing party workers at the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee office, Hussain remarked that the BJP-led Central government is merely inaugurating projects that were initiated during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA government.
Highlighting the Congress party's stand, Hussain urged that the Centre place equal importance on every citizen and ensure equitable project distribution across the country.
