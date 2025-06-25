Left Menu

Controversy Over Intensive Revision of Bihar's Electoral Roll: CPI(ML) Liberation Speaks Out

CPI(ML) Liberation has raised objections with the Chief Election Commissioner over a special intensive revision of Bihar's electoral rolls. They argue that this one-month exercise could disenfranchise millions, as electors unable to furnish documents may be removed. The party compares it to Assam's lengthy NRC process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:23 IST
Controversy Over Intensive Revision of Bihar's Electoral Roll: CPI(ML) Liberation Speaks Out
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(ML) Liberation strongly opposed a special intensive revision of electoral rolls, as communicated to the Chief Election Commissioner. Concerns center around potential disenfranchisement due to the brief documentation window available to voters.

General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya highlighted the logistical challenges of enumerating over 78 million voters in a month's time, drawing parallels to Assam's controversial NRC exercise. Fear concerning inaccuracies and deletions looms large.

With Bihar's busy agricultural season and millions working out-of-state, the party calls for dropping the intensive revision plan, fearing chaos and undermining of democratic rights as the state nears elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025