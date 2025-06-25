Controversy Over Intensive Revision of Bihar's Electoral Roll: CPI(ML) Liberation Speaks Out

The CPI(ML) Liberation strongly opposed a special intensive revision of electoral rolls, as communicated to the Chief Election Commissioner. Concerns center around potential disenfranchisement due to the brief documentation window available to voters.

General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya highlighted the logistical challenges of enumerating over 78 million voters in a month's time, drawing parallels to Assam's controversial NRC exercise. Fear concerning inaccuracies and deletions looms large.

With Bihar's busy agricultural season and millions working out-of-state, the party calls for dropping the intensive revision plan, fearing chaos and undermining of democratic rights as the state nears elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)