In a groundbreaking move for electoral processes, New York City has implemented ranked choice voting in its Democratic mayoral primary. Progressive candidate Zohran Mamdani declared victory, besting well-known figures like former Governor Andrew Cuomo in a striking electoral upset.

Ranked choice voting allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference. This system prevents vote wastage by enabling the redistribution of votes from eliminated candidates, ensuring broader support for victors. However, its complexity and delayed results have sparked discussions on transparency and predictability.

Mamdani's win highlights ranked choice voting's potential to disrupt traditional electoral expectations. While computer-based vote tabulation takes time, it presents a different democratic dynamic, emphasizing the need for widespread voter research and understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)