Iran's Leadership: The 'Paper Tiger' Exposed by Conflict

Shirin Ebadi, a Nobel Peace Prize-winning Iranian activist, has described Iran's leadership as a 'paper tiger' following a short-lived conflict with Israel. This confrontation, which ended with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, exposed the vulnerabilities of Iran's administration, Ebadi stated in a recent interview in London.

During the hostilities, Israeli forces seemingly targeted Iran's senior officials with impunity, revealing significant weaknesses. Ebadi predicts Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei may fall through a peaceful uprising, as previous protests have shown public support for change, particularly after the conflict highlighted Iran's political instability.

Despite the ceasefire, tensions remain high. While President Masoud Pezeshkian promotes unity and reform, hardliners have imposed crackdowns, arresting many to maintain control. Ebadi warns of the regime's fear of increased public demonstrations spurred by this recent defeat.