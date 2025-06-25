Controversial Vaccine Policy: CDC Nominee Faces Senate Scrutiny
Susan Monarez, nominated for CDC director by President Trump, faced Senate scrutiny over her stance on vaccines, emphasizing their life-saving nature. During her hearing, Monarez, reaffirmed no link between vaccines and autism and discussed priorities including vaccine availability and modern technologies for outbreak detection.
Nominated by President Donald Trump, Susan Monarez faced intense Senate scrutiny during her confirmation hearing for the CDC director position. The nominee described vaccines as 'life-saving' and emphasized her lack of evidence linking them to autism, positioning herself as a proponent of scientifically-backed medical practices.
The hearing coincided with a critical meeting of the CDC's vaccine advisory panel, now replaced by appointees of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who questioned vaccine safety. Despite controversies around mRNA technology, Monarez assured the panel of her open stance on all vaccine platforms and emphasized the FDA's approval of these vaccines as safe.
If confirmed, Monarez, a seasoned public health official, would tackle public health threats like measles outbreaks and bird flu spread, amidst budget cuts and staff layoffs at the CDC. Her confirmation vote appears likely given the Republican Senate majority, marking her as the first CDC director requiring Senate confirmation since 1953.
(With inputs from agencies.)
