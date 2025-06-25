Chaos Erupts in Nairobi: Hundreds Injured in Protest
More than 100 individuals were injured during anti-government protests in Kenya, with most sustaining bullet wounds. The casualties resulted from live fire and rubber bullets. The unrest highlights ongoing tensions and confrontations between demonstrators and governmental forces in Nairobi.
More than 100 people were left injured and hospitalized following intense anti-government protests in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Wednesday. According to a source at Kenyatta National Hospital, a significant number of the injuries were due to bullet wounds.
The demonstrations turned violent with both live fire and rubber bullets reportedly used against protesters, exacerbating the already high tensions.
This incident underscores the current volatile state in Nairobi as citizens voice their dissatisfaction with the government, resulting in an alarming number of casualties.
