Chaos Erupts in Nairobi: Hundreds Injured in Protest

More than 100 people were left injured and hospitalized following intense anti-government protests in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Wednesday. According to a source at Kenyatta National Hospital, a significant number of the injuries were due to bullet wounds.

The demonstrations turned violent with both live fire and rubber bullets reportedly used against protesters, exacerbating the already high tensions.

This incident underscores the current volatile state in Nairobi as citizens voice their dissatisfaction with the government, resulting in an alarming number of casualties.

