Diplomatic Dialogues: Shashi Tharoor in Moscow

Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader and head of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and former UN Ambassador Andrey Denisov in Moscow during the Primakov Readings event. Tharoor's visit focuses on international relations and global economy discussions.

  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

During a visit to Moscow, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor engaged in discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings, an annual international relations and world economy event.

Tharoor, who leads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, also caught up with old acquaintance Andrey Denisov. Denisov, once a Russian Ambassador to the UN, now serves as First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council's Committee on International Affairs.

Recently, Tharoor spearheaded a multi-party delegation to convey India's stance post the Pahalgam terror attack in April, underlining his active role in international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

