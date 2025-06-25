Political Turmoil in Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Leaders Attacked
Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav condemns the attack on party leaders Mata Prasad Pandey and Lal Bihari Yadav in Gorakhpur, accusing anti-social elements. Yadav demands action against culprits, alleging state-backed anarchy. The party criticizes the BJP-led government for attempting to silence dissent.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has strongly condemned an attack on senior party members during a visit to Gorakhpur, alleging that anti-social elements were involved. He expressed serious concerns about the state of democracy in Uttar Pradesh.
The leaders, opposition figure Mata Prasad Pandey and former MLA Lal Bihari Yadav, were reportedly targeted by anarchic forces, which Yadav claims are state-backed. If political outreach and grievance redressals face such deadly assaults, it represents a rule by chaos, not democracy.
The Samajwadi Party is demanding strict and impartial action against the perpetrators. Meanwhile, the party accused the BJP-led government of shielding criminals and stifling opposition voices. With the local police yet to respond and no arrests made, the incident underscores political tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)