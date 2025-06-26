Federal Judge Halts Trump's Bid to Cut Union Bargaining Rights

A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction halting the Trump administration's attempt to strip union bargaining rights from federal employees across 21 agencies. The move comes after Judge James Donato ruled that the executive order, issued by President Trump, is likely illegal and infringes on constitutional rights of free speech for unions.

Donato cited the American Federation of Government Employees and other unions in his decision, noting their argument that the executive order would severely limit their ability to negotiate working conditions and challenge presidential initiatives. This decision adds to similar judicial setbacks, including one by a Washington, D.C. judge earlier this year.

Despite the ruling, the Trump administration continues to defend the executive order, with spokesperson Taylor Rogers stating that they expect eventual legal victory. Unions argue the order was a retaliatory move against organized labor's opposition to Trump's government overhaul efforts, a sentiment reflected in Donato's observations about the administration's hostility towards unions.

(With inputs from agencies.)