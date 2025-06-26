U.S. Defense Secretary's Major Announcement on Iran Strikes

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is scheduled to host a significant news conference on Thursday morning, according to a statement by President Donald Trump. This development comes as the administration attempts to address growing skepticism about the effects of recent U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared that Hegseth and military representatives will convene at the Pentagon at 8 A.M. EST to uphold the "Dignity of our Great American Pilots." This event is anticipated to bolster support and clarify the administration's actions in Iran.

Trump assured the public that the conference would provide "both interesting and irrefutable" insights into the situation, aiming to mitigate concerns and affirm the strategic goals of the military operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)