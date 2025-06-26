China Tackles Fentanyl: Navigating U.S. Tensions and Domestic Policy
China has taken steps to meet U.S. requests for stronger control over fentanyl precursors amid a tense trade relationship. Recent moves include adding chemicals to a controlled list, cracking down on drug crimes, and prosecuting officials for bribery, highlighting China's commitment to global drug governance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 09:45 IST
China has intensified its counter-narcotics efforts, addressing U.S. concerns over the synthetic opioid fentanyl, a significant friction point in their trade relationship.
Despite tariffs imposed by the U.S., China is taking independent measures to regulate fentanyl precursors and is actively participating in global drug governance discussions.
With arrests and prosecutions increasing, Beijing aims to dismantle the economic bases of drug crimes while engaging in ongoing discussions with U.S. officials to potentially ease trade tensions.
