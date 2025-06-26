China Tackles Fentanyl: Navigating U.S. Tensions and Domestic Policy

China has intensified its counter-narcotics efforts, addressing U.S. concerns over the synthetic opioid fentanyl, a significant friction point in their trade relationship.

Despite tariffs imposed by the U.S., China is taking independent measures to regulate fentanyl precursors and is actively participating in global drug governance discussions.

With arrests and prosecutions increasing, Beijing aims to dismantle the economic bases of drug crimes while engaging in ongoing discussions with U.S. officials to potentially ease trade tensions.