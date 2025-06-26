Punjab's Fierce Stand Against Drug Trade: CM Mann's No-Mercy Policy

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has declared an unwavering stance against the drug trade, asserting that no individual, regardless of political influence, will be spared from facing consequences.

This declaration accompanies the recent arrest of senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau over allegations of laundering Rs 540 crore of drug money.

Chief Minister Mann emphasized the continuation of the state's anti-drug campaign, which has gained traction as a public movement, despite opposition party criticism regarding the crackdown on Majithia.

