Punjab's Fierce Stand Against Drug Trade: CM Mann's No-Mercy Policy

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows to eradicate the drug trade, emphasizing no leniency for political figures involved in drug-related crimes. Following the arrest of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the Punjab government intensifies its anti-drug campaign, garnering public support and challenging opposition criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:18 IST
Punjab's Fierce Stand Against Drug Trade: CM Mann's No-Mercy Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has declared an unwavering stance against the drug trade, asserting that no individual, regardless of political influence, will be spared from facing consequences.

This declaration accompanies the recent arrest of senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau over allegations of laundering Rs 540 crore of drug money.

Chief Minister Mann emphasized the continuation of the state's anti-drug campaign, which has gained traction as a public movement, despite opposition party criticism regarding the crackdown on Majithia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

