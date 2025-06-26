Pope Leo's Call for Peace in the Middle East

VATICAN CITY - Pope Leo criticized the intensifying conflicts in the Middle East during a Vatican meeting, describing them as possessing 'diabolical intensity.' He urged Catholic bishops and aid groups to strive for greater adherence to international law.

Addressing the tragic situation in Gaza, Pope Leo stressed the need for more humanitarian aid, without directly naming Israel, which he previously urged to facilitate relief efforts.

Though not addressing the recent conflict between Israel and Iran directly, he condemned the global tendency to prioritize self-interest over international law, calling for a recommitment to peace and justice.

