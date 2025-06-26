Left Menu

Kerala's Bharat Mata Portrait Controversy Ignites Political Tensions

In Kerala, tensions have arisen over the display of the Bharat Mata portrait at a Raj Bhavan event. Opposition leader V D Satheesan criticized the move, alleging political and communal polarization tactics by the Sangh Parivar. He welcomed the Chief Minister's delayed objection and emphasized Kerala's secular stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Kerala is heating up following the display of a Bharat Mata portrait at a Raj Bhavan event, a move criticized as politically charged. Opposition leader V D Satheesan expressed concerns over what he termed a delayed response from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who reportedly sent a letter to Raj Bhavan against the act.

Accusations of communal polarization have emerged, with Satheesan pointing fingers at the Sangh Parivar, suggesting an attempt to use religious symbolism to create division. The portrait display, often associated with RSS events, sparked protests at the Kerala University Senate campus, leading to clashes with law enforcement.

Highlighting the tension, Satheesan stressed the need for political neutrality in state functions, urging the government to uphold Kerala's secular identity. He indicated the opposition's willingness to support government measures that counter religious and political campaigns in official settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

