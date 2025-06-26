Efforts to Restore Normalcy in Manipur: A Strive for Peace

BJP MLA K Ibomcha announced on Thursday that efforts by the Centre to restore stability in Manipur are underway to facilitate the formation of a popular government. He emphasized the necessity of civil society's full cooperation to create an environment conducive to government establishment.

Ibomcha, after meeting with party's state president A Sharda Devi, noted discussions were held on various issues following her interaction with BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi. He highlighted the ongoing talks between different groups and the Centre as a critical step towards peace.

The conflict, primarily between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, has led to over 260 deaths and thousands being rendered homeless since May 2023. The imposition of President's rule in Manipur on February 13 is a response to the unrest, with the state's assembly under suspended animation.

