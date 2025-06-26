Left Menu

Efforts to Restore Normalcy in Manipur: A Strive for Peace

BJP MLA K Ibomcha discusses the Centre's efforts to restore normalcy in Manipur with civil society's cooperation. A conducive atmosphere is vital for establishing a popular government. Ethnic violence since May 2023 has displaced thousands. The state's assembly is under suspended animation following President's rule since February 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:18 IST
Efforts to Restore Normalcy in Manipur: A Strive for Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA K Ibomcha announced on Thursday that efforts by the Centre to restore stability in Manipur are underway to facilitate the formation of a popular government. He emphasized the necessity of civil society's full cooperation to create an environment conducive to government establishment.

Ibomcha, after meeting with party's state president A Sharda Devi, noted discussions were held on various issues following her interaction with BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi. He highlighted the ongoing talks between different groups and the Centre as a critical step towards peace.

The conflict, primarily between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, has led to over 260 deaths and thousands being rendered homeless since May 2023. The imposition of President's rule in Manipur on February 13 is a response to the unrest, with the state's assembly under suspended animation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025