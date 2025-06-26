Power Struggles and Speculations: The Political Horizon of Karnataka

In a recent statement, Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna highlighted the increasing number of power centers within the ruling Congress, suggesting political developments could unfold after September. His comments arrive amid ongoing speculation of a potential cabinet reshuffle and leadership alteration later this year.

Rajanna, closely associated with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, pointed out the contrast between the current political scenario and the CM's previous term (2013-18), when only a singular power center existed. He emphasized that the current multiplicity of power centers requires balanced governance and adaptation to dynamic situations.

Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi downplayed expectations of drastic political or governmental changes. Meanwhile, talk of a chief ministerial change, linked to a power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, has diminished following directives from the party's high command.

(With inputs from agencies.)