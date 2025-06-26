Left Menu

Power Struggles and Speculations: The Political Horizon of Karnataka

Karnataka's ruling Congress faces internal tension, with multiple power centers emerging. Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna suggests significant political developments post-September, possibly involving cabinet reshuffles or leadership changes. Speculation continues around a power-sharing agreement and dissension within the party. However, official communication hints at limited changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:16 IST
Power Struggles and Speculations: The Political Horizon of Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna highlighted the increasing number of power centers within the ruling Congress, suggesting political developments could unfold after September. His comments arrive amid ongoing speculation of a potential cabinet reshuffle and leadership alteration later this year.

Rajanna, closely associated with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, pointed out the contrast between the current political scenario and the CM's previous term (2013-18), when only a singular power center existed. He emphasized that the current multiplicity of power centers requires balanced governance and adaptation to dynamic situations.

Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi downplayed expectations of drastic political or governmental changes. Meanwhile, talk of a chief ministerial change, linked to a power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, has diminished following directives from the party's high command.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025