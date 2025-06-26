Khamenei's Fiery Address: Iran's Bold Stance Amid Ongoing Conflict

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned recent US military actions, expressing defiance against perceived aggression. In his first public remarks following a ceasefire with Israel, Khamenei referred to Iran's retaliatory strike on a US base in Qatar as a significant blow.

The 86-year-old leader appeared visibly fatigued during his broadcast, delivering stern warnings to the US and Israel over potential future confrontations. Despite the US President's claims of obliterating Iran's nuclear program, Khamenei downplayed the impact, while the UN nuclear watchdog acknowledged considerable damage.

With life gradually returning to normal in Iran, questions remain on the future of negotiations between the US and Iran. While there is cautious hope for peace talks, Iran's parliament voted to limit its cooperation with the IAEA, signaling a potential impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)