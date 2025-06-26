Left Menu

Khamenei's Fiery Address: Iran's Bold Stance Amid Ongoing Conflict

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared his nation's retaliation against the US, describing Iran's attack on an American base as a 'slap to America's face.' Following a ceasefire with Israel, Khamenei warned against further US aggression, as tensions remain high over Iran’s damaged nuclear program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:00 IST
Khamenei's Fiery Address: Iran's Bold Stance Amid Ongoing Conflict
Khamenei
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned recent US military actions, expressing defiance against perceived aggression. In his first public remarks following a ceasefire with Israel, Khamenei referred to Iran's retaliatory strike on a US base in Qatar as a significant blow.

The 86-year-old leader appeared visibly fatigued during his broadcast, delivering stern warnings to the US and Israel over potential future confrontations. Despite the US President's claims of obliterating Iran's nuclear program, Khamenei downplayed the impact, while the UN nuclear watchdog acknowledged considerable damage.

With life gradually returning to normal in Iran, questions remain on the future of negotiations between the US and Iran. While there is cautious hope for peace talks, Iran's parliament voted to limit its cooperation with the IAEA, signaling a potential impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025