Stalin Criticizes BJP and AIADMK Over Periyar's Legacy

Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized AIADMK for remaining silent during denigration of Dravidian icons by a Sangh Parivar outfit. He accused BJP of trying to divide Tamil Nadu on religious and caste lines. Stalin emphasized the importance of Dravidian leaders in shaping Tamil Nadu's inclusive society.
In a sharp rebuke, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized AIADMK for their silence during the denigration of Dravidian icons at a recent conference organized by a Sangh Parivar group. Stalin accused the BJP of attempting to divide the state's people along religious and caste lines.
The Chief Minister's comments came during a government event in Tirupathur district, where he addressed an audience of supporters. Highlighting the inclusive nature of Tamil Nadu, he asserted that the state's governance model supports harmony among religions, as evidenced by the consecration of 3,000 temples and significant funding for refurbishing churches and mosques.
Stalin emphasized the legacy of Dravidian leaders like Periyar, Annadurai, and Karunanidhi in nurturing Tamil Nadu. He urged the people to resist any efforts by the BJP and AIADMK to exploit religion for political gains, maintaining that the DMK's focus has been on spiritual and communal harmony rather than divisive politics.
