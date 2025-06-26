Imran Khan's Incarceration: Political Unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Amid political tensions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur asserted he would dissolve the provincial assembly on the directive of PTI leader Imran Khan. Gandapur criticizes the federal government and vows to seek justice in the Supreme Court, while facing criticism from local governance.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized on Thursday that he is ready to dissolve the provincial assembly at Imran Khan's command. Speaking to the press outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, Gandapur addressed Khan's imprisonment and related legal battles, asserting loyalty to the PTI founder.
Gandapur declared the province would not partake in finance committee meetings and lamented being denied access to Khan, claiming constitutional rights were being violated. His comments were a reaction against the Punjab government and were aimed at highlighting perceived injustices against his party.
This political turmoil draws further criticism from Faisal Karim Kundi, who labeled Gandapur's dissolution threats as unconstitutional. As tensions rise, Gandapur's remarks echo the ongoing political struggle involving Pakistan's major parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Government's Sporting Push to Erase Drug Stigma
Punjab Government Bans Captab Biotech Amid Health Concerns
Political Unrest: Assassination Shakes Minnesota State
Strategic Trade Talks: South Korea Navigates U.S. Tariffs Amid Political Unrest
Political Unrest Threatens Thailand's Fragile Economic Recovery