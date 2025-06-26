Imran Khan's Incarceration: Political Unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized on Thursday that he is ready to dissolve the provincial assembly at Imran Khan's command. Speaking to the press outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, Gandapur addressed Khan's imprisonment and related legal battles, asserting loyalty to the PTI founder.

Gandapur declared the province would not partake in finance committee meetings and lamented being denied access to Khan, claiming constitutional rights were being violated. His comments were a reaction against the Punjab government and were aimed at highlighting perceived injustices against his party.

This political turmoil draws further criticism from Faisal Karim Kundi, who labeled Gandapur's dissolution threats as unconstitutional. As tensions rise, Gandapur's remarks echo the ongoing political struggle involving Pakistan's major parties.

