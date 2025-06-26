Left Menu

Supreme Court Paves Way for South Carolina to Cut Planned Parenthood Medicaid Funding

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed South Carolina to withdraw Medicaid funding from Planned Parenthood, supporting Republican-led states' efforts to limit public funding for abortion services. This follows the repeal of Roe v. Wade, with states imposing tight restrictions on abortion, affecting health services access.

26-06-2025
The United States Supreme Court ruled in favor of South Carolina's decision to remove Planned Parenthood from its Medicaid program, allowing the state to exclude the reproductive health provider from receiving public funds. This decision aligns with other measures taken by Republican-led states since the fall of Roe v. Wade.

The 6-3 ruling overturns a previous lower court decision that had barred South Carolina from terminating Planned Parenthood South Atlantic's participation in Medicaid due to its provision of abortion services. The court's three liberal justices expressed dissent.

This case brought into question whether Medicaid recipients have the legal standing to sue to ensure they receive medical assistance from any qualified provider. With South Carolina's stringent abortion restrictions following a six-week prohibition, the ruling significantly impacts the healthcare options available to Medicaid recipients in the state.

