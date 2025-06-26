Supreme Court Paves Way for South Carolina to Cut Planned Parenthood Medicaid Funding
The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed South Carolina to withdraw Medicaid funding from Planned Parenthood, supporting Republican-led states' efforts to limit public funding for abortion services. This follows the repeal of Roe v. Wade, with states imposing tight restrictions on abortion, affecting health services access.
The United States Supreme Court ruled in favor of South Carolina's decision to remove Planned Parenthood from its Medicaid program, allowing the state to exclude the reproductive health provider from receiving public funds. This decision aligns with other measures taken by Republican-led states since the fall of Roe v. Wade.
The 6-3 ruling overturns a previous lower court decision that had barred South Carolina from terminating Planned Parenthood South Atlantic's participation in Medicaid due to its provision of abortion services. The court's three liberal justices expressed dissent.
This case brought into question whether Medicaid recipients have the legal standing to sue to ensure they receive medical assistance from any qualified provider. With South Carolina's stringent abortion restrictions following a six-week prohibition, the ruling significantly impacts the healthcare options available to Medicaid recipients in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to Consider Free Speech Rights in Abortion-Related Case
Supreme Court Reassesses Religious Exemption in New York Abortion Coverage Case
Historic Vote: Decriminalisation of Abortion in England and Wales
Judge Strikes Down Biden-Era Privacy Rule Protecting Abortion and Gender Transition Patients
UK Parliament votes to decriminalise abortion over concerns about prosecutions of some women in England and Wales, reports AP.