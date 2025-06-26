Supreme Court Paves Way for South Carolina to Cut Planned Parenthood Medicaid Funding

The United States Supreme Court ruled in favor of South Carolina's decision to remove Planned Parenthood from its Medicaid program, allowing the state to exclude the reproductive health provider from receiving public funds. This decision aligns with other measures taken by Republican-led states since the fall of Roe v. Wade.

The 6-3 ruling overturns a previous lower court decision that had barred South Carolina from terminating Planned Parenthood South Atlantic's participation in Medicaid due to its provision of abortion services. The court's three liberal justices expressed dissent.

This case brought into question whether Medicaid recipients have the legal standing to sue to ensure they receive medical assistance from any qualified provider. With South Carolina's stringent abortion restrictions following a six-week prohibition, the ruling significantly impacts the healthcare options available to Medicaid recipients in the state.

