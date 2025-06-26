Iran's Nuclear Moves Under Scrutiny Amid U.S. Strikes
The U.S. conducted strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, using bunker-buster bombs. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth denied claims of Iran moving enriched uranium. Satellite images showed unusual activity at Iran’s Fordow site. Despite media criticism, Hegseth claimed significant damage to Iran's nuclear program, countering intelligence estimates.
The United States recently executed military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities using powerful bunker-buster bombs, prompting a heated exchange over potential movements of Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed claims suggesting that Iran shielded its uranium from such attacks.
Satellite imagery has indicated unusual activity at the Fordow facility, raising suspicions about the location of Iran's near weapons-grade uranium. Meanwhile, media outlets and intelligence reports have been at odds, with Hegseth asserting substantial damage to Iran's program, despite criticisms of the timeframe advantage gained by the strikes.
In a fiery press conference, Hegseth accused the media of bias against Trump, referencing his own confirmation of the operation's success. Amid detailed briefings on the military operation, senior military officials maintained an apolitical stance, underscoring their commitment to unbiased military evaluations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
