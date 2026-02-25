US-South Korea Drills Aim to Bolster Defense Amid Rising Tensions with North Korea

The United States and South Korea have announced their annual military exercises, dubbed Freedom Shield, scheduled for March 9-19. These drills are intended to enhance the allies' defense capabilities against threats from North Korea, amidst a deepening regional diplomatic freeze.

The joint exercises, often criticized by North Korea as invasion rehearsals, will involve simulated command post operations to test operational readiness. These exercises are seen as vital for responding to evolving military scenarios and security challenges, though participation numbers remain undisclosed.

This announcement follows North Korea's major political conference, where leader Kim Jong Un is likely to reinforce his hard-line stance against South Korea and demand Washington abandon preconditions for talks, emphasizing North Korea's nuclear advancements and alliance with Russia.

