FCC Chair on Trump Mobile: No White House Talks

FCC Chair Brendan Carr stated he had no communication with the White House regarding Trump Mobile, a mobile service and smartphone by the Trump Organization. Carr emphasized the importance of competition and assured that the FCC's standard review process would apply if necessary.

Brendan Carr, the Chair of the Federal Communications Commission, clarified on Thursday that he had no discussions with the White House concerning the Trump Organization's self-branded mobile service called Trump Mobile and its $499 smartphone.

Carr, who was appointed by President Donald Trump earlier this year, revealed that he became aware of the Trump Mobile project solely through a public press release. He confirmed that he did not engage in any discussions outside the commission regarding the matter.

'We're going to run our normal process if there's anything that needs to be done by the FCC on that,' Carr stated. He further expressed his view that increased competition in the market is beneficial, indicating openness to new entries.

