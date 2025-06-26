Left Menu

Pentagon Defends Iran Strike: Emphasizing Success and Strategy

Pentagon leaders detailed US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, framing the operations as successful despite concerns about their effectiveness. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth highlighted the meticulous planning and heroism involved, while discussions continued about the impact on Iran's atomic program and American foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Pentagon provided new insights into US military operations targeting Iranian nuclear sites, asserting their strategic success. Defense leaders, including Secretary Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine, emphasized the extensive planning behind the attacks and portrayed them as a significant blow to Iran's nuclear capabilities.

During a detailed briefing, Hegseth described the strikes on Iran's Fordo and Natanz sites as historically successful, countering reports suggesting only temporary setbacks to Iran's atomic ambitions. Despite skepticism about the complete obliteration of nuclear materials, Hegseth insisted that intelligence was being carefully evaluated.

Caine elaborated on the tactics, highlighting the targeting of ventilation shafts and the use of bunker buster bombs. While Pentagon assessments continue, international opinions differ on the long-term effects of the operation. The incident has intensified debates on US-Iran relations and set the stage for future policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

