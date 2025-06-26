Left Menu

European Stocks Waver Amid U.S. Rate Speculation

European stocks remained largely unchanged as investors evaluated U.S. interest rate signals and trade discussions. The STOXX 600 index ended slightly up, with Germany's DAX gaining 0.6%. Focus is on a potential tariff pause, with the U.S.-UK deal making slight progress compared to EU's negotiations with Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:31 IST
European Stocks Waver Amid U.S. Rate Speculation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks oscillated throughout Thursday, concluding nearly flat as investors considered recent indications on the U.S. interest rate path. The STOXX 600 index closed with a minor rise of 0.09%, reaching 537.48 points. Various regional markets mirrored this trend, with Germany's DAX standing out with a 0.6% increase.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in congressional testimony, suggested inflationary pressures linked to Trump's tariffs might have prevented further rate cuts. Meanwhile, President Trump intensified criticism of Powell and hinted at potential replacements, amid reports suggesting a shake-up could occur by September.

Attention is now on the approaching July 9 U.S. tariff pause deadline. With trade discussions frequently stalled, the European Union seeks its own agreement with Washington. EU leaders face a critical decision, either opting for a swift accord or preparing for tougher negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025