U.S. Boosts Humanitarian Efforts in Gaza with $30 Million Grant

The U.S. State Department has sanctioned $30 million for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. This move underscores President Trump's and Secretary Rubio's commitment to peace. The U.S. encourages more countries to back the aid group's mission in the conflict-ridden region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department has announced a $30 million grant for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, emphasizing international support for the conflict-torn region.

Deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott highlighted this as part of President Trump's and Secretary Rubio's ongoing commitment to peace in the Middle East.

The U.S. urges other nations to contribute to the aid effort, as reported by Reuters earlier this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

