U.S. Boosts Humanitarian Efforts in Gaza with $30 Million Grant
The U.S. State Department has sanctioned $30 million for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. This move underscores President Trump's and Secretary Rubio's commitment to peace. The U.S. encourages more countries to back the aid group's mission in the conflict-ridden region.
The U.S. State Department has announced a $30 million grant for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, emphasizing international support for the conflict-torn region.
Deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott highlighted this as part of President Trump's and Secretary Rubio's ongoing commitment to peace in the Middle East.
The U.S. urges other nations to contribute to the aid effort, as reported by Reuters earlier this week.
