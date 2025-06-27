Left Menu

Netanyahu Sees Peace Opportunities Amid Israel-Iran War

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted peace opportunities arising from Israel's conflict with Iran. He noted ongoing efforts to forge new peace agreements, possibly expanding the Abraham Accords. A quick end to the Gaza conflict, as discussed with U.S. President Trump, could involve a two-state solution with Palestinian reforms.

27-06-2025
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized the potential for new peace opportunities stemming from the outcome of Israel's ongoing conflict with Iran. In a recent statement, Netanyahu remarked on the chance to broaden peace agreements, describing it as a critical moment that must not be wasted.

According to reports from the Israel Hayom newspaper, Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump have discussed a swift resolution to the Gaza conflict, potentially in just two weeks. This would aim to expand the Abraham Accords to include new partners like Saudi Arabia and Syria while supporting a conditional two-state solution.

The recent U.S.-brokered ceasefire instigated by President Trump has sparked renewed hope among Palestinians for an end to over 20 months of intense fighting. Amid the ongoing discourse, far-right cabinet ministers have dismissed the notion of establishing a Palestinian state, advocating instead for the reoccupation of Gaza, a stance Netanyahu has rejected.

