Netanyahu Sees Peace Opportunities Amid Israel-Iran War

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized the potential for new peace opportunities stemming from the outcome of Israel's ongoing conflict with Iran. In a recent statement, Netanyahu remarked on the chance to broaden peace agreements, describing it as a critical moment that must not be wasted.

According to reports from the Israel Hayom newspaper, Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump have discussed a swift resolution to the Gaza conflict, potentially in just two weeks. This would aim to expand the Abraham Accords to include new partners like Saudi Arabia and Syria while supporting a conditional two-state solution.

The recent U.S.-brokered ceasefire instigated by President Trump has sparked renewed hope among Palestinians for an end to over 20 months of intense fighting. Amid the ongoing discourse, far-right cabinet ministers have dismissed the notion of establishing a Palestinian state, advocating instead for the reoccupation of Gaza, a stance Netanyahu has rejected.

(With inputs from agencies.)