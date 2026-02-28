Trump appeals to the Iranian people to 'take over your government - it will be yours to take,' reports AP.
PTI | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:27 IST
Trump appeals to the Iranian people to 'take over your government - it will be yours to take,' reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Iran
- government
- appeal
- international
- politics
- AP
- geopolitical
- commentary
- criticism
ALSO READ
The United Arab Emirates closes it airspace as Israel and US conduct strikes on Iran, reports AP.
Bahrain says the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet has been targeted by a missile attack, reports AP.
Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels to resume attacks on shipping in the Red Sea corridor, reports AP citing rebel officials.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says joint attack with US was to 'remove an existential threat posed' by Iran, reports AP.
Star-Studded Cast Joins 'Three Incestuous Sisters' Adaptation