Trump Urges Iranian People to 'Take Over' Amid US Operations

In a bold statement on Saturday, US President Donald Trump called on the citizens of Iran to seize control of their government, following the commencement of major US combat operations in the country after Israeli airstrikes.

Labeling these actions as a 'noble mission,' Trump justified the operations by pointing to Iran's persistent endeavors to develop nuclear weapons and missile systems potent enough to threaten US security.

Trump issued a stark warning, urging Iranian officials to disarm immediately or prepare to 'face certain death' as the US sustains its aggressive stance to curb perceived threats from Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)