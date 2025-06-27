Controversy Surrounds Kilmar Abrego's Potential Deportation

The Trump administration is once again planning the deportation of Kilmar Abrego, a decision stirring significant controversy due to a previous wrongful deportation to El Salvador. Lawyer Jonathan Guynn clarified that any future deportation would be to a third country, citing no imminent plans for his removal.

Abrego, who faced wrongful deportation and imprisonment in El Salvador, was brought back to the United States to confront charges of aiding illegal migrants. Despite pleading not guilty, his case has highlighted Trump's strong immigration policies, fueling debates on their impact and ethics.

Federal judges are yet to rule on Abrego's requests to avoid deportation amidst his ongoing legal battle. The situation remains complex as responsibilities between the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security evolve, while advocates push to keep him in Maryland during the case.

