Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Kilmar Abrego's Potential Deportation

The Trump administration is considering deporting Kilmar Abrego for a second time, with plans not to return him to El Salvador due to persecution risks. Abrego is facing charges in the U.S. for allegedly smuggling migrants. Legal challenges continue as judges deliberate over his fate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 01:33 IST
Controversy Surrounds Kilmar Abrego's Potential Deportation

The Trump administration is once again planning the deportation of Kilmar Abrego, a decision stirring significant controversy due to a previous wrongful deportation to El Salvador. Lawyer Jonathan Guynn clarified that any future deportation would be to a third country, citing no imminent plans for his removal.

Abrego, who faced wrongful deportation and imprisonment in El Salvador, was brought back to the United States to confront charges of aiding illegal migrants. Despite pleading not guilty, his case has highlighted Trump's strong immigration policies, fueling debates on their impact and ethics.

Federal judges are yet to rule on Abrego's requests to avoid deportation amidst his ongoing legal battle. The situation remains complex as responsibilities between the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security evolve, while advocates push to keep him in Maryland during the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025