Starmer's Welfare Reform Showdown: A Political Gamble

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has negotiated compromises with Labour Party lawmakers regarding contentious welfare cuts. Despite his efforts, over 100 lawmakers challenge his reform due to inadequate support for the disabled. This situation risks a significant parliamentary defeat. Starmer aims to exempt existing benefits recipients, but faces criticism for potential policy reversals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 02:18 IST
Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces a political test as he navigates internal opposition within his Labour Party over proposed welfare cuts. More than 100 Labour lawmakers oppose the reform, citing insufficient support for disabled individuals and those with chronic health conditions.

In a bid to avert a parliamentary rebellion, Starmer has proposed amendments, ensuring that cuts will only impact new welfare claimants, leaving current recipients of Personal Independent Payments untouched. Despite these concessions, some party members remain unconvinced, with figures like Peter Lamb vowing to oppose the bill.

The government argues that these cuts are crucial to manage the escalating welfare budget, forecasted to exceed 100 billion pounds by 2030. However, Starmer's attempts at compromise could be perceived as another government U-turn, adding to previous policy reversals on winter fuel payments and grooming gang inquiries.

