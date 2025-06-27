Left Menu

Colombia's Court Decision on Petro's Campaign Investigation

The Colombian Constitutional Court halted the electoral court's investigation into President Gustavo Petro's 2022 campaign financing. They ruled that only the House of Representatives can investigate such matters, effectively ending the electoral court's proceedings against Petro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 04:11 IST
Colombia's Court Decision on Petro's Campaign Investigation

Colombia's Constitutional Court announced a pivotal decision on Thursday, halting any further investigation by the electoral court into President Gustavo Petro's campaign financing for the 2022 election.

The court's ruling specified that the House of Representatives holds exclusive authority to scrutinize the president over any alleged irregularities concerning campaign finances.

This ruling effectively terminates the electoral court's ongoing proceedings and reinforces the legislative body's role in overseeing such investigative matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025