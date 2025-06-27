Colombia's Court Decision on Petro's Campaign Investigation

Colombia's Constitutional Court announced a pivotal decision on Thursday, halting any further investigation by the electoral court into President Gustavo Petro's campaign financing for the 2022 election.

The court's ruling specified that the House of Representatives holds exclusive authority to scrutinize the president over any alleged irregularities concerning campaign finances.

This ruling effectively terminates the electoral court's ongoing proceedings and reinforces the legislative body's role in overseeing such investigative matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)