Colombia's Court Decision on Petro's Campaign Investigation

The Colombian Constitutional Court halted the electoral court's investigation into President Gustavo Petro's 2022 campaign financing. They ruled that only the House of Representatives can investigate such matters, effectively ending the electoral court's proceedings against Petro.
Colombia's Constitutional Court announced a pivotal decision on Thursday, halting any further investigation by the electoral court into President Gustavo Petro's campaign financing for the 2022 election.
The court's ruling specified that the House of Representatives holds exclusive authority to scrutinize the president over any alleged irregularities concerning campaign finances.
This ruling effectively terminates the electoral court's ongoing proceedings and reinforces the legislative body's role in overseeing such investigative matters.
