Paving the Path to Middle East Peace: U.S.-Pakistan Dialogue

In a strategic dialogue to foster peace in the Middle East, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a crucial telephonic discussion on Thursday. The talks centered on establishing a sustainable peace accord between Israel and Iran, according to a statement from the State Department.

This conversation follows President Donald Trump's announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran earlier this week. The conflict had escalated when Israel launched an attack on Iran on June 13, prompting a significant regional crisis. The dialogue reflects a concerted effort to stabilize region already fraught with tension due to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

Pakistan has played a unique role, with its embassy in Washington representing Iranian interests, as Iran lacks formal diplomatic ties with the U.S. The recent military exchanges, including the U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear capabilities and subsequent Iranian responses, underscore the urgency for prolonged peace. Notably, Trump's diplomacy has been recognized with a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for previous efforts in resolving the India-Pakistan skirmish.

(With inputs from agencies.)