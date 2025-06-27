TikTok's Political Echo Chambers: A Double-Edged Sword

Research conducted by Zicheng Cheng and his team at the University of Arizona reveals that TikTok is fostering political echo chambers, aligning with users' political beliefs, as reported in New Media & Society.

The analysis showed that right-leaning TikTok communities remain more isolated than their liberal counterparts, avoiding mainstream media and opposing views. This insularity contributes to increased polarization.

While TikTok serves as a platform for active political participation, its dual role raises concerns about the quality of information and further polarization, highlighting the need for scrutiny in its use for political communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)