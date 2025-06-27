Left Menu

AIADMK MP Questions DMK-Congress Alliance

AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP I S Inbadurai criticized DMK's continued alliance with Congress, despite late DMK leader M Karunanidhi's past criticism of the party. In a social media post, Inbadurai questioned Chief Minister M K Stalin's stance, referencing Karunanidhi's quote about disastrous friendships.

Updated: 27-06-2025 13:18 IST
AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP I S Inbadurai publicly questioned the DMK's ongoing alliance with the Congress party, highlighting past criticisms by the late DMK leader M Karunanidhi. Inbadurai's statements were perceived as a response to Chief Minister M K Stalin's recent criticisms of AIADMK's electoral ties with the BJP.

The AIADMK advocates' wing secretary emphasized that Karunanidhi had previously deemed the Congress to be an unsuitable ally, describing such alliances as potentially disastrous. Despite these historical criticisms, the DMK maintains its alliance with Congress, a move that Inbadurai seeks to challenge.

On social media platform X, Inbadurai directly addressed M K Stalin, urging him to clarify the rationale for the continued partnership between DMK and Congress. The MP's call for accountability underscores ongoing tensions in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

