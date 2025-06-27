European Markets Rally Amid Easing Trade Tensions

European stocks surged on Friday, driven by a strong performance in the automotive sector, as optimism grew over settling trade disputes between the United States and China. Investors were buoyed by potential de-escalation in the tariffs conflict, which has battered markets in recent months.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.9% to 542.27 points in early trading, setting it on course for its first weekly gain in three weeks. A White House announcement about an agreement with China on expediting rare earth shipments bolstered market confidence.

As tension in the Middle East showed signs of easing, attention shifted back to U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming tariff deadlines. European leaders reviewed new U.S. trade proposals, with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen keeping all possibilities open. Industry gains were led by automobile stocks and a strong performance from UK's JD Sports.

