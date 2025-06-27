Left Menu

Fuel Fiasco: CM's Convoy Immobilized in Madhya Pradesh

Nineteen vehicles in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's convoy broke down due to adulterated fuel. Officials sealed the Ratlam petrol station where the vehicles refueled. Replacement vehicles were sent from Indore. The failure coincided with the MP Rise 2025 Conclave in Ratlam.

Ratlam | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:25 IST
A convoy of 19 vehicles accompanying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav came to a halt after refueling at a Ratlam petrol pump. Officials suspect adulterated petrol and diesel caused the incident.

The pump was sealed immediately after the breakdowns were reported. Fuel samples were collected for analysis, according to Additional Collector Shalini Shrivastava.

New vehicles were dispatched from Indore to replace the immobilized ones, ensuring the CM could attend the MP Rise 2025 Conclave on schedule.

