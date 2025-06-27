Fuel Fiasco: CM's Convoy Immobilized in Madhya Pradesh

A convoy of 19 vehicles accompanying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav came to a halt after refueling at a Ratlam petrol pump. Officials suspect adulterated petrol and diesel caused the incident.

The pump was sealed immediately after the breakdowns were reported. Fuel samples were collected for analysis, according to Additional Collector Shalini Shrivastava.

New vehicles were dispatched from Indore to replace the immobilized ones, ensuring the CM could attend the MP Rise 2025 Conclave on schedule.