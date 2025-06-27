Starmer's Welfare Reversal: A Defining Moment in British Politics

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, facing backlash from his own Labour Party lawmakers, sharply scaled back planned welfare cuts on Friday. This move comes just a year into his leadership and marks the latest significant policy reversal.

Originally, Starmer intended to implement changes affecting all disability and sickness benefit recipients, hoping to save £5 billion a year amid a growing welfare bill. However, the latest decision confines the tightening of eligibility only to new applicants, sparing millions currently relying on these benefits.

While the government has not detailed the financial impact of this policy shift, it's expected to reduce savings by about £3 billion annually. Despite the ordeal, Starmer insists on the necessity for welfare reform, aiming to balance support for those in need with sustainable fiscal policies.

