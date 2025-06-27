Opposition Criticizes Electoral Roll Revision Before Bihar Elections

The opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar, featuring notable figures such as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, and CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, has voiced strong opposition to the Election Commission's proposed revision of electoral rolls ahead of the state assembly elections.

During a press conference, they expressed suspicion that the initiative targets disenfranchisement of marginalized communities, alleging that required documents might not be available to many voters. Tejashwi Yadav, a pivotal opposition leader, raised concerns about potential implications on social welfare access for those delisted.

The criticism extended to the EC's execution timeline, labeling it unrealistic and challenging the central government to expedite a caste census similarly. Allegations of political bias were reiterated by Khera, who depicted Bihar as a testing ground for contentious policies. Bhattacharya echoed these logistical concerns in his previous correspondence to the EC.

(With inputs from agencies.)