Debate Sparks Over 'Secular' and 'Socialist' in Indian Constitution
Union Minister Jitendra Singh defended RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale's call to reconsider including 'secular' and 'socialist' in India's Constitution. Hosabale argued these terms were added during the Emergency through the 42nd Amendment, not by the original drafters. The discourse centers around democratic and constitutional integrity.
In a recent statement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh voiced support for RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's proposal to reevaluate the inclusion of 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. Singh argued that these terms were later additions and not part of the original document crafted by Dr. Ambedkar and his committee.
Highlighting historical amendments, Singh pointed out that 'Secular' and 'Socialist' were introduced through the 42nd Amendment during the Emergency period, a time fraught with political turmoil. He emphasized that this suggestion is not a partisan issue between BJP and non-BJP entities but a matter of upholding democratic values within the constitution.
This discourse unfolds as Hosabale recounted the Emergency's impact on civil liberties during an event observing its 50th anniversary. He urged reconsideration of constitutional amendments made then, stressing that those who imposed such changes have yet to apologize for infringing on freedoms and altering constitutional intentions.
