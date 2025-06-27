Showdown in the Senate: Trump's Tax and Spending Bill Under Siege

President Donald Trump's expansive tax-cut and spending bill encountered more setbacks after a Senate rules referee rejected additional provisions, leaving Republicans struggling to reach consensus on controversial healthcare cuts.

With only a week left before the July 4 deadline, Senate Majority Leader John Thune navigates numerous challenges to rally the 53-member Republican majority in the face of uniform Democratic opposition.

The bill, poised as a hallmark of Trump's second term, promises to extend 2017 tax cuts, bolster border security, and increase military spending. However, internal party divisions and the parliamentary referee's decisions pose significant hurdles to passage.

