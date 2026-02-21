Left Menu

Motherson Group's Ambitious $108 Billion Revenue Target: A Strategic Shift

Motherson Group targets USD 108 billion revenue by 2030. The group, led by Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal, operates 425 manufacturing facilities and aims to expand into sectors including consumer electronics and drones, marking a strategic shift from its auto component roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 15:41 IST
Motherson Group is ambitiously aiming for a USD 108 billion revenue target by 2030 as confirmed by Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal. The conglomerate, which runs more than 425 manufacturing units worldwide, reported a USD 25.7 billion revenue for FY25 across diverse sectors.

This targets a bold shift beyond its core auto component business, where consumer electronics and medical equipment have become new focal points. Vice Chairman Laksh Vaaman Sehgal highlighted the strategic pivot as a significant change. The group's largest factory now produces consumer electronics.

The expansion extends to emerging sectors like drone technology. Partnering with various companies, Motherson plans to manufacture drone parts, exploring the broad applications of this future-reliable technology in both private and public sectors.

