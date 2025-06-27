AAP Accuses BJP-RSS of Threatening Constitutional Values Amid Preamble Debate
AAP's Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj criticizes BJP and RSS for undermining socialism and secularism, accusing them of catering to capitalist interests. His comments follow RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale's call to reconsider the Preamble's wording. Congress's KC Venugopal condemns Hosabale's remarks, relating them to past abuses of power during the Emergency.
The Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday, accusing them of eroding core constitutional values such as socialism and secularism in favor of capitalist interests.
This criticism came after RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale questioned the legitimacy of these terms in the Constitution's Preamble. Bharadwaj asserted, "The ruling party, along with the RSS, has been selling and privatizing everything, showing their capitalist worship. This is dangerous for the country's poor."
In the backdrop of these remarks, Congress leader KC Venugopal also condemned Hosabale's call, accusing it of undermining constitutional values and attacking the Supreme Court. This debate links back to the Emergency era's forced constitutional amendments, viewing current discussions as a continuation of an alarming trend.
