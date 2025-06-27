President Vladimir Putin admitted on Friday that the Russian Federation is experiencing budgetary constraints as a result of heightened defense spending, which is contributing to inflationary pressures in the country.

In a statement acknowledging the economic challenges faced by Russia, Putin emphasized the government's readiness to consider future reductions in military expenditure. This could potentially ease the financial burden and help stabilize the national economy.

The Russian leader's remarks come at a time when increased defense costs are influencing fiscal policies and prompting concerns about their long-term impact on inflation and overall economic health.