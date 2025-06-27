Left Menu

Supreme Court Limits Judges' Power in Trump Birthright Citizenship Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled 6-3 to limit federal judges' ability to issue broad legal relief, affecting President Trump's bid to restrict birthright citizenship. The decision calls for reevaluation of nationwide injunctions but does not immediately enforce Trump's policy, raising constitutional concerns and sparking widespread debate.

27-06-2025
The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a verdict curtailing the reach of federal judges' authority, directly impacting President Donald Trump's attempt to limit birthright citizenship. In a case that scrutinized his executive order, the justices ruled 6-3, predominantly on party lines, to narrow the scope of existing nationwide injunctions.

Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett authored the ruling, which does not allow Trump's policy to take immediate effect. Instead, it questions the wide-reaching injunctions against the policy issued by courts in Maryland, Massachusetts, and Washington state. The ruling has triggered discussions regarding the judiciary's role in halting presidential directives.

The contentious policy could eventually apply in certain regions, despite the dissenting opinion from liberal justices like Sonia Sotomayor, who underscored its unconstitutionality. Trump's directive, challenged by various state attorneys general and immigrants' rights advocates, raises questions about the interpretation of the 14th Amendment and reflects ongoing battles over executive power.

